Boeing (BA) Shareholder Monetary Management Group Cut Its Position as Stock Value Declined; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Holder King Wealth Management Group Has Upped Holding

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 1,862 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 20,105 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67 million, up from 18,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc analyzed 2,267 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,203 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, down from 13,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $189.94B market cap company.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Ivv (IVV) by 5,253 shares to 98,584 shares, valued at $28.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 4,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,578 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,525 shares to 3,875 shares, valued at $938,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 27,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

