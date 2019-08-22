Boeing (BA) Shareholder Mitchell Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Stake by $403,098; As Cresud Adr (CRESY) Stock Rose, Holder City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Cut Position

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 30.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 1,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,421 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, down from 3,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $9.27 during the last trading session, reaching $349.26. About 1.23 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – Boeing studying impact of ‘anti-American’ legislation in Russia; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Agrees to Buy Up to 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Planes; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s Temer says has not seen proposal for Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE-SOURCE CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – Boeing Expands Pilot Development Program with Okay Airways; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines to Buy Up to 60 Jetliners From Boeing and Airbus; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 250 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 5/MO PRODUCTION RATE AS `FLOOR’ FOR 777 PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cresud Adr (CRESY) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 31,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Cresud Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.02. About 6,219 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highland Floating Rate Opp by 59,120 shares to 763,311 shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mexico Fund (MXF) by 210,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equi (CH).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 36.23 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.