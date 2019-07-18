Boeing (BA) Shareholder Lvm Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Holding by $1.20 Million as Share Price Declined; Schaller Investment Group Has Upped Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $4.51 Million

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $110.11. About 934,055 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 3,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,944 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.19 million, down from 56,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $7.71 during the last trading session, reaching $361.81. About 2.95M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DELIVERS FIRST 737 MAX FOR SCAT AIRLINES; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 15/05/2018 – ADAMA TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS PLAN TO PURSUE CONTRACTS WITH BOEING; 23/04/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT IN MORF3D, A CO SPECIALIZING IN METAL-BASED ADDITIVE ENGINEERING & MANUFACTURING; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO TIMING OF DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET IS YET TO BE DETERMINED, MAKING PRORGESS ON STUDIES; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CITES STRONG CARGO MARKET FOR 767 PRODUCTION BOOST; 15/05/2018 – U.S. TRADE REP SAYS UNLESS EU STOPS BREAKING RULES ON AIRBUS SUBSIDIES, U.S. WILL HAVE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH COUNTER MEASURES ON EU PRODUCTS; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid tr; 18/05/2018 – dwnews: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Havana, Cuba, reports Cuban media. More to come

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Signature Estate & Inv Advisors Lc has 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fiduciary Trust has 17,517 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 15,493 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr invested in 241,163 shares or 0.38% of the stock. United Services Automobile Association reported 437,685 shares stake. Valmark Advisers Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,843 shares. Windward Cap Mgmt Ca holds 1.56% or 32,070 shares in its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 2,045 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc owns 0.48% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 16,193 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.93% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 579 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. 27,167 were accumulated by Hl Services Ltd Liability Corp. Baltimore holds 1,323 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. First Retail Bank & Tru Of Newtown accumulated 1,145 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0.06% or 10,835 shares.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 4,625 shares to 43,636 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was sold by Smith Gregory D. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. On Friday, February 8 the insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13. On Monday, February 4 the insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.97 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley Assoc owns 0.07% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 4,357 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 26,451 shares or 0% of the stock. Sterling Mgmt Lc holds 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 2,800 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs reported 2,786 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Schaller Gru accumulated 67,960 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Com reported 1.08M shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 23,777 shares. 9,986 are owned by Amarillo Bancorporation. Fiduciary Mgmt Incorporated Wi owns 4.33 million shares or 2.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Scotia Cap has 0.07% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Avalon Advisors reported 188,979 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Rockshelter Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 46,171 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability owns 164 shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 0.43% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.02% or 45,330 shares.