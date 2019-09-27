Boeing (BA) Shareholder Dearborn Partners Has Trimmed Its Position; Greenwich Wealth Management Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) Boosted as Stock Declined

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 15,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 33,471 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 17,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 1.86M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST)

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 1,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,768 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10 million, down from 6,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $384.35. About 1.40M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 27/04/2018 – Airbus keeps plane pricing secrets just a little longer; 15/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: U.S. Will Pursue EU Sanctions After WTO Rules for Boeing; 25/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines Has 68 Additional Boeing Widebody Jets on Order, Including 48 Additional 787-10s and 20 of the New 777-9s; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine China tariff impact on Boeing; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Airways signs LOI for 5 Boeing 777 freighters worth $1.7 bln; 04/04/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN CHARLES BICKERS COMMENTED VIA EMAIL; 03/05/2018 – A fan blade broke off one of the Boeing 737-700’s two engines; 08/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66 billion and $580.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Conn Prem Income Mun (NTC) by 46,449 shares to 74,115 shares, valued at $961,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,754 shares to 225,985 shares, valued at $44.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 7,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.24 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings.