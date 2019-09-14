Boeing (BA) Shareholder Dearborn Partners Has Lowered Stake by $364,728; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding in Cypress Semiconductor (CY)

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 1,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,768 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, down from 6,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft Interiors Expo; 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation Says Combined List Price of 6 Boeing 787-9 Aircraft is US$1.69 Billion; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Dubai Aerospace in talks to place huge order for 400 jets; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: `VERY IMPORTANT’ THAT IRAN OUTCOME IS LEVEL WITH AIRBUS; 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS NO FRESH TENDER PROCESS IN PLACE FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS, BOEING MOU REMAINS; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 479.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 682,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The hedge fund held 825,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.35 million, up from 142,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 2.52M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) by 13,246 shares to 408,296 shares, valued at $28.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 12,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 55,835 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Aull Monroe Inv Management Corp invested 2.8% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corp holds 319 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership reported 2,706 shares. North Point Managers Oh reported 0.04% stake. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc accumulated 0.01% or 653 shares. Lynch & Associates In holds 2.47% or 20,901 shares in its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 0.56% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 22,220 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability holds 0.32% or 5,180 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2.96 million shares. First National Trust invested in 0.37% or 11,051 shares. Dsc L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,240 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Company accumulated 1.72M shares or 0.75% of the stock. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd owns 1,538 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Raymond James And reported 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “No significant impacts to 777X program – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Is Boeing (BA) Up 1.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc by 91,100 shares to 195,300 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corporation (Put) by 1.22 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vertex One Asset Management reported 120,000 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 4.17 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kopp Ltd Co has invested 6.3% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Northcoast Asset Management Limited Company holds 20,215 shares. Enterprise Corp invested in 310 shares or 0% of the stock. 677,045 were accumulated by Swiss Bancorp. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested in 1,572 shares or 0% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0.14% or 20,760 shares in its portfolio. 105,000 were reported by Btg Pactual Asset Limited. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.05% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). M&T National Bank invested 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 659,429 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 219,330 shares stake. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 113,975 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) holds 1,110 shares.