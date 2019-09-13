Boeing (BA) Shareholder Dearborn Partners Cut Holding by $364,728 as Valuation Declined; Smucker J M Co (SJM) Market Value Declined While Laffer Investments Has Lifted Stake by $30.99 Million

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 269 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 6,327 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $728.81 million, up from 6,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $105.85. About 496,427 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 09/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Smucker’s Pillsbury, baking brands said to be for sale; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Disappointed With FTC Conclusion, Believe Acquisition Would Benefit All Constituents; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to J.M. Smucker for $1.9 Billion; 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER TO BUY AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION IN $1.7B DEAL; 20/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Declares Dividend And Announces Annual Meeting Date; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa2 Rating Of J.M. Smucker On Ainsworth Announcement; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – BELGYA CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE CHAIR AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 15/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 1,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,768 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10 million, down from 6,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $7.31 during the last trading session, reaching $375.63. About 4.43 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing; 16/03/2018 – Boeing’s Newest 737 Max Makes First Flight Into a Cloudy Market; 25/04/2018 – Boeing to Open Plant in China This Year; 27/04/2018 – Airbus keeps plane pricing secrets just a little longer; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS KLX ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY 3Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Celebrates Flyaway of First BBJ MAX Airplane; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO OFFER ROHDE & SCHWARZ SDAR TO H-47 CHINOOK CUSTOMERS; 23/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal against the U.S. trade commission ruling that allows Canada’s Bombardier to sell its newest jets to U.S. airlines without heavy duties; 04/04/2018 – Boeing, Jet Airways Announce New Order for 75 737 MAX Airplanes

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bahl & Gaynor holds 94,238 shares. Copeland Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,898 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Shufro Rose And Company Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.39M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 71,654 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Principal holds 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 986,746 shares. American (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 1.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 7,735 shares. Towercrest Cap Management accumulated 1,381 shares. Renaissance Grp Inc Lc holds 1.13% or 76,259 shares. Barbara Oil stated it has 22,500 shares or 4.69% of all its holdings. Davis R M Incorporated invested 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Merriman Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capital Invest Counsel owns 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,334 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Is Boeing (BA) Up 1.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “737 Buzz Draws Options Bulls to Booming Boeing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.30 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,030 shares to 181,089 shares, valued at $45.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 1,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The J. M. Smucker Company’s (NYSE:SJM) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Smucker Misses Q1 Views – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J.M. Smucker -3% after soft quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold SJM shares while 240 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 83.37 million shares or 2.25% less from 85.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 364,336 are owned by Polaris Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. New Jersey-based Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.13% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Gideon Advsr Inc stated it has 28,018 shares. Fdx accumulated 9,925 shares. Daiwa Secs holds 4,296 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 839,606 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 10,165 shares. Cap Investment Advsr Ltd holds 2,081 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co has invested 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). 46,567 were accumulated by Congress Asset Mgmt Ma. Clean Yield Gru reported 10,810 shares stake. Penobscot Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 4,420 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 5,297 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Com accumulated 1,659 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Sit Investment Assocs owns 2,050 shares.