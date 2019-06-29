Boeing (BA) Position Raised by Halsey Associates Inc; Boston Properties (BXP) Holder Adelante Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $3.04 Million as Shares Rose

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 22,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 619,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.93 million, up from 596,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $129. About 982,596 shares traded or 39.79% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 49.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 7,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,781 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 million, up from 15,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $364.01. About 4.73 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing back UK minnow’s rocket engine technology; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL EX-IM BANK WILL RESTART OPERATIONS; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Says It Didn’t File Appeal in Bombardier Case at U.S. ITC; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 11/05/2018 – FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON IRAN’S CONTRACT IN THE COMING DAYS – FARS; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Anticipated Annual Cost Savings of About $70 Million by 2021; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CITES STRONG CARGO MARKET FOR 767 PRODUCTION BOOST; 03/05/2018 – BOEING DEFENSE CHIEF LEANNE CARET SPEAKS TO REPORTERS; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92 million and $609.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,763 shares to 136,657 shares, valued at $25.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,618 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D. McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd invested in 0.36% or 28,901 shares. Donaldson Ltd Liability Company, a Indiana-based fund reported 111,665 shares. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability holds 0.52% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 93,354 shares. Highland Management Ltd Liability holds 1.65% or 56,925 shares. Montag A And reported 22,482 shares stake. Pictet And Cie (Europe) invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 1,018 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson invested 0.55% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Palladium Prtn Ltd reported 32,549 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va accumulated 2,045 shares. Duff And Phelps invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Edgemoor Inv Advisors has invested 2.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lpl Finance Limited Liability holds 432,285 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 158,800 shares.

