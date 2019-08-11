Boeing (BA) Position Held by Baxter Bros Inc; Meridian Management Co Lifted Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $304,112 as Share Value Rose

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 42,553 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, up from 34,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 13/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS KNOWS OF “ANTI-AMERICAN” LEGISLATION PROJECT IN RUSSIA, IS STUDYING POSSIBLE INFLUENCE ON BUSINESS IN RUSSIA — IFAX; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 27/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to sign memorandum with Boeing to support fleet; 04/04/2018 – Gulfstream Luxury Jets, Old Boeing 737s in China’s Tariff Sights; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LAUNCHED FRESH TENDER PROCESS FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 1,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 15,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Tech Up After Facebook, AMD Earnings — Tech Roundup; 24/04/2018 – Facebook released its Community Standards to the public on Tuesday; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 02/05/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: @CamAnalytica is immediately ceasing all operations in the wake of the Facebook data scandal; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK KEEPS LOGS OF USERS’ WEB BROWSING ‘TEMPORARILY’ TO FIND OUT INTERESTS FOR AD TARGETING; 06/04/2018 – Some messages received from Mark Zuckerberg have vanished from Facebook user accounts; 19/03/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Announces Facebook, Inc. Securities Law Investigation; 22/03/2018 – BARLEY SAYS INVITED FACEBOOK EXECUTIVES FOR MEETING NEXT WEEK; 23/04/2018 – Watch tech hedge fund manager and former Facebook exec Palihapitiya reveal his latest play

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA), Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) – Steadier Ground As Yields Stabilize, But Aftershocks Can’t Bee Ruled Out – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing May Need to Raise More Debt: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05M and $428.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco (NYSE:SYY) by 9,004 shares to 51,002 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T by 12,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,284 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW).

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37 million and $202.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 32,328 shares to 442,853 shares, valued at $23.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 30,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,279 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook adding its brand to Instagram, WhatsApp – report – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Snap Renews Its Oft-Overlooked Ad Partnership With Baidu – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook’s Hardware Ambitions Go Beyond Device Sales – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “How Analysts View Facebook After Earnings (NASDAQ: FB) – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Q2 2019 Earnings Preview: Revenue, User Growth & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

