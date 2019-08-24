Boeing (BA) Market Value Declined While Chemung Canal Trust Company Decreased by $2.57 Million Its Stake; As Southern National Bancorp Of V (SONA) Valuation Rose, Corbyn Investment Management Lowered Its Position

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 6,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,952 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 15,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – BOEING HAS TIME TO MAKE UP GND FOR 1ST FLIGHT TARGET: QATAR AIR; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: ILLEGAL EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES TOTALLED $22 BILLION; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 18/05/2018 – BA: Three passengers on the Boeing 737-200 flight survived the accident. #Cuba – ! $BA; 11/05/2018 – FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON IRAN’S CONTRACT IN THE COMING DAYS – FARS; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Said to Embed Ex-737 Max Boss at Rolls to Fix Engine Woes; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS; 16/03/2018 – There’s another space race in the works… this time it’s SpaceX vs. Boeing

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern National Bancorp Of V (SONA) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 31,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.70% . The institutional investor held 566,299 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, down from 597,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Southern National Bancorp Of V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 34,683 shares traded. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 8.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 24/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Joe Pennington Chief Financial Officer And Robyn Reid Controller; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.34; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO; 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO; 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing; 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA); 26/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.59, from 2.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold SONA shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.04 million shares or 1.67% more from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,574 are owned by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation. Kennedy Capital Mgmt holds 262,906 shares. Sei Invests stated it has 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Moreover, Ajo Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 51,293 shares stake. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Beese Fulmer Invest invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 183,978 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 18,088 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 67,516 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 1,209 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) accumulated 0% or 2,217 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Inv Management Ltd Co has 0% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Foundry Prtn Limited invested in 428,924 shares. Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 589,452 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SONA’s profit will be $8.44 million for 10.20 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.