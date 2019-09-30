Boeing (BA) Market Valuation Declined While Baxter Bros Raised Holding by $998,816; As Servicenow Com (NOW) Stock Price Rose, Crossvault Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $335,650

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NOW) by 106.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 1,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $651,000, up from 1,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $253.85. About 1.16M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 2,744 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 45,297 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49 million, up from 42,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $380.47. About 3.18 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05M and $437.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14,725 shares to 14,928 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 187,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,371 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 55,835 shares. Farmers Tru Co stated it has 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Toth Advisory has 0.48% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Johnson reported 0.17% stake. Amarillo National Bank has 4,776 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 149,516 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 579 shares. Towercrest Capital Mgmt invested in 0.14% or 1,381 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Barclays Public Limited Co reported 1.39 million shares. The California-based Miracle Mile Advsr Llc has invested 0.86% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wesbanco Retail Bank invested in 1.67% or 94,005 shares. Benin Management Corp holds 0.11% or 721 shares. Chemung Canal Com stated it has 8,814 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,391 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 1,888 shares in its portfolio. Oklahoma-based Prescott Gp Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Mathes Inc holds 15,247 shares. 3,292 were reported by Brinker Inc. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 958 shares. Macquarie Group reported 73,307 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Com reported 16,285 shares stake. Spectrum Grp Inc owns 289 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 529 are held by Optimum Invest Advsr. Westover Capital Advsr Limited Co accumulated 11,362 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Services Of America has 2.06% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 51,037 shares. Toth Advisory Corp reported 2,765 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Aviva Pcl reported 67,684 shares stake. The Virginia-based Bb&T Limited Co has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Architects Inc holds 0% or 6 shares.

