Boeing (BA) Holding Lifted by Bp Wealth Management Llc; Aon Plc (AON) Holding Increased by New Vernon Investment Management Llc

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 41.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 13,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 47,002 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93 million, up from 33,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $356.53. About 2.74 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ – but they don’t exist; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 05/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barron’s; 25/04/2018 – MIDEAST – Factors to watch – April 26; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES STRONG DEMAND FOR NEW PASSENGER, CARGO AIRCRAFT; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 15/03/2018 – Is Boeing Caught in Trade War Crosshairs? (Video); 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $195.4. About 679,294 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES

