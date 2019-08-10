Boeing (BA) Holding Has Lifted by Baxter Bros Inc; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding by $379,665

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 42,553 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23M, up from 34,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – AIRBUS EXPECTS TRUMP, BOEING TO PURSUE WTO MORE AGGRESSIVELY; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing Capital Ratings at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based Boeing, which accused Bombardier of dumping the planes, or selling them below cost, in the U.S. market; 07/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L CEO SAYS WOULD WANT TO PROVIDE ENGINE FOR BOEING’S POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET IF IT MAKES “COMMERCIAL SENSE”; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Found Harmed by Airbus Aid, Exposing EU to U.S. Sanctions; 23/03/2018 – FREELAND SAYS BOEING NOT APPEALING U.S. ITC RULING IS GOOD NEWS; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 23/04/2018 – BA NOW USING OTHER JETS IN FLEET TO COVER FOR ROLLS DISRUPTIONS; 07/05/2018 – ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES PLANS TO ORDER 13 BOEING 787 JETS AND SIX AIRBUS A350 PLANES -CEO; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS NOT EXPECTING TO HAVE TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING NORWEGIAN IN THE COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 3,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 50,245 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, down from 53,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $8.18 million activity. $3.49M worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05M and $428.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,777 shares, and cut its stake in Arris Int’l Ltd F.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt Bancorporation N A Ny, a New York-based fund reported 12,845 shares. 85,543 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd Com. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% or 726 shares. Payden & Rygel stated it has 33,000 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Nokota Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 20,000 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Lc owns 1,800 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Regent Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rhumbline Advisers holds 904,481 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc, Texas-based fund reported 38,900 shares. Central Bancshares Trust Communication stated it has 15,211 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. 9,584 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Mgmt. Moreover, First Business has 0.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mathes, a New York-based fund reported 9,460 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gru Lc holds 0.4% or 3,970 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 21,405 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Bankshares & Tru Limited has invested 0.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Poplar Forest Capital Ltd holds 3,738 shares. Omers Administration Corp invested 2.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bluemountain Mngmt reported 677 shares. Ameritas Prtn Incorporated has invested 1.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Calamos Wealth Management Limited Co holds 140,345 shares. Regions Fin holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.63 million shares. Moreover, Cullen Mgmt Limited Com has 2.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Joho Limited Liability has 408,000 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Co has 20,864 shares. Connecticut-based Discovery Limited Liability Ct has invested 3.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Com, Virginia-based fund reported 139,400 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.