Boeing (BA) Holder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Lowered Stake as Stock Price Declined; As Regency Ctrs (REG) Valuation Rose, Apg Asset Management Us Has Trimmed Its Position

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 1,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, down from 7,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $351.27. About 2.63M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – BOEING: US TO LAUNCH FIRST DEEP-SPACE CAPABLE ROCKET W/N 2 YRS; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS A320NEO-PLUS WOULD HAVE ENTERED SERVICE IN 2022, TWO YEARS BEFORE POTENTIAL NEW BOEING MID-MARKET JET; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CEO SAYS EMBRAER HOPES TO MOVE FORWARD ON KC-390 DEAL SIGNED WITH SKYTECH IN SINGAPORE (NOT WITH SINGAPORE) BY THE END OF THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – ADDITIONAL ORDER TAKES RYANAIR’S 737 MAX ORDER TOTAL TO 135 AIRPLANES; 23/03/2018 – DECISION LEAVES BOEING IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR NEW 787 DEAL; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 08/03/2018 – Embraer missed 2017 profit target due to KC-390 flight tests -CFO; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Gulf Air Set to Take Delivery of Four More Dreamliners This Year; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS IN TALKS WITH BOEING OVER MIDDLE OF MARKET PLANE BUT STILL AT EARLY STAGE

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 2.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.34M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.42 million, down from 5.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $68.62. About 220,820 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 15.86% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 12/03/2018 – Dir Bank Gifts 173 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.93 per share. REG’s profit will be $160.82M for 17.87 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.04% or 25,334 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,793 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 1.28 million shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) or 170,596 shares. Fort L P, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,210 shares. 2.64 million were reported by Northern Trust. Art Ltd Liability Company reported 57,223 shares. Davis Selected Advisers reported 235,730 shares. Ent Fincl Services, Missouri-based fund reported 20 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 20,000 shares. D E Shaw Inc reported 739,638 shares. Growth Mgmt LP stated it has 2.14% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Chilton Cap Management Lc reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Blackrock has invested 0.05% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.06% or 480,803 shares.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 400,586 shares to 4.85 million shares, valued at $138.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 9.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86 million and $143.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03M. Shares for $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.52 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.