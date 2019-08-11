Boeing (BA) Holder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Lowered Its Position; Wright Investors Service Has Lowered American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $499,329; Stock Price Rose

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 1,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, down from 7,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 3.10M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING SERVICES UNIT’S SALES GROWING AT 8% PACE VS. 6% IN 2017; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid; 07/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS’ 787 ORDER ‘HASN’T GONE ANYWHERE’: BOEING’S KESKAR; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Airplane Will Go Into Service With Thai Lion Air; 09/05/2018 – Boeing, Airbus to Lose Billions in Orders From Trump’s Iran Sanctions; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 03/04/2018 – Jet Air to Buy 75 Boeing 737 Max Planes as India Demand Climbs; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $4.25 Billion; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Russia’s Utair orders 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes – Vedomosti

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 4,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 54,021 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, down from 58,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $126.17. About 2.14 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,645 shares to 16,536 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 16,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.14 million are held by Barclays Public Limited Company. Gfs Advsr Limited Liability reported 10,538 shares. Psagot Invest House invested in 0.27% or 59,119 shares. Fincl Advantage accumulated 0.05% or 680 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd owns 2,675 shares. 203,455 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Intersect Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,445 shares. Gm Advisory Group holds 102,063 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 33,066 shares. Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Company has 0.35% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Theleme Prns Llp invested 6.82% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Loomis Sayles And Lp holds 4.13M shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Wade G W And has 3,269 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.72% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 38,000 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.16 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 127,594 shares. 23,587 were reported by Commercial Bank. 1,080 were accumulated by Cornerstone Invest Partners Ltd Llc. Blume Mgmt accumulated 100 shares. Brown Advisory Lc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,988 shares. Punch And Invest Mgmt Inc owns 24,549 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Moreover, Redwood Invests Ltd Liability Corp has 0.94% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Regentatlantic Cap Llc invested in 13,643 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Concorde Asset Management Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,118 shares. 369,218 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.03% or 3,490 shares. Ims Cap Mngmt reported 1.03% stake. Lynch And Assocs In invested 2.65% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh owns 115,934 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc reported 2,873 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M.