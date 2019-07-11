Boeing (BA) Holder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Decreased Its Position as Market Value Declined; Xcel Energy (XEL) Holder Exane Derivatives Has Trimmed Holding by $13.37 Million as Market Value Rose

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 1,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, down from 7,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 2.77M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – Boeing Scrambles To Head Off WannaCry Attack: Report — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Grows Order Book With New Sales; 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil prices return to 3.5 year high over Iran; 21/03/2018 – China Southern places $3.6 billion Boeing 737 MAX order for Xiamen Airlines subsidiary; 28/03/2018 – Boeing said detected limited intrusion of malware; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Deploying Support Teams to Mitigate Impact of Extra Rolls-Royce Inspections

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Xcel Energy (XEL) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives analyzed 238 shares as the company's stock rose 7.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,883 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.81 million, down from 2,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Xcel Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.17. About 2.20M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) by 850 shares to 1,990 shares, valued at $152.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qiagen by 7 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. XEL’s profit will be $277.83M for 28.32 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86M and $143.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.66 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.