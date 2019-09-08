Boeing (BA) Holder Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Increased Its Holding by $965,454; Shutterfly (SFLY) Shareholder Hhr Asset Management Cut Its Position by $32.93 Million

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 2,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 89,689 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.21M, up from 87,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 31/05/2018 – Workers to vote on “micro union” at Boeing South Carolina plant; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS FUNDAMENTAL STRENGTH IN THE FREIGHTER MARKET IS ENCOURAGING; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES MAKES STATEMENT TO BOURSE ON BOEING ORDER; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 25/04/2018 – Lightning Hazards Prompt Boeing to Fix 787 Jets; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 04/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) – JET AIRWAYS SIGNS UP ADDITIONAL 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT TAKING THE TOTAL ORDER TO 150 AIRCRAFT

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 72.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 823,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 314,324 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 314,552 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Shutterfly; 19/04/2018 – DJ Shutterfly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFLY); 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS OK ’15 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN AMENDMENT; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Transformational Acquisition Of Lifetouch; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Non-GAAP Rev $2.01B-$2.06B; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN WAS FULLY FUNDED ON CLOSING DATE AND MATURES ON AUGUST 17, 2024; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Capital Mgmt owns 2,421 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd stated it has 17,354 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Scotia Capital accumulated 92,819 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Trust Communications Na holds 0.46% or 5,815 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.24% or 5,410 shares. Kwmg stated it has 0.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 619 are owned by Golub Gru Lc. Tarbox Family Office holds 8,715 shares. Clean Yield Group accumulated 0.21% or 1,365 shares. 132,160 were reported by Comerica Bancorporation. Schroder Mgmt Group Inc reported 153,596 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 400,000 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Paradigm Finance Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 14,588 shares stake. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,139 shares to 134,832 shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr Spdr by 35,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 748,982 shares, and cut its stake in M & (NYSE:MTB).

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 134,637 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $62.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 10,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 26,945 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 4.87 million shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 585,173 shares. 5,363 are owned by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0% or 19,211 shares in its portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech Inc owns 5,840 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Public Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 0.01% or 30,854 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 13,014 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 67,522 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust owns 41 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na reported 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Art Ltd Llc holds 135,415 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 100,811 shares.