Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital; Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Has 1.27 Sentiment

Today, Liberum Capital kept their “Hold” rating on Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY)‘s stock in a research note shared with investors and clients.

Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.18, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 85 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 67 reduced and sold their positions in Marcus & Millichap Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 20.28 million shares, down from 20.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Marcus & Millichap Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 50 Increased: 54 New Position: 31.

Analysts await Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 23.21% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MMI’s profit will be $16.78M for 19.14 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Marcus & Millichap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., a brokerage company, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of various commercial real estate assets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. The firm offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties. It has a 15.25 P/E ratio. It also operates as a broker of debt financing for commercial properties.

Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. for 666,217 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 330,268 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sprott Inc. has 0.88% invested in the company for 100,000 shares. The California-based Granite Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.87% in the stock. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 55,091 shares.

The stock decreased 0.39% or GBX 3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 771.5. About 59,106 shares traded. Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company has market cap of 1.48 billion GBP. The firm operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It has a 14.23 P/E ratio. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.