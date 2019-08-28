Bobbi Kilmer, director of Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Just Purchased Shares; TDK ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (TTDKF) Shorts Lowered By 9.1%

TDK CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:TTDKF) had a decrease of 9.1% in short interest. TTDKF’s SI was 786,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.1% from 864,800 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 873 days are for TDK CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:TTDKF)’s short sellers to cover TTDKF’s short positions. It closed at $78.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.71 billion. The firm operates through Passive Components, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other divisions. It has a 14.91 P/E ratio. The Passive Components segment provides ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, high-frequency components, piezoelectric materials, circuit protection components, and sensors, as well as inductive devices, such as coils, ferrite cores, and transformers.

As announced in a legally required form that has been filled with the Washington-based SEC on August 28, 2019, Bobbi Kilmer, director of Citizens & Northern Corp and a well informed person, invested in 981 shares of the firm for a grant total of $22,916 US Dollars which is based on a market stock price per share of $23.4. Currently, Mr. Bobbi, has ownership of 2,758 shares, which accounts for 0.02% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s market cap.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Citizens & Northern Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 3.53 million shares or 1.01% less from 3.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Grp Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.16% or 17,225 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) for 2,481 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 19,729 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 108,378 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested in 317,731 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 309 shares. Citizens Northern Corp holds 253,155 shares or 3.54% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 18,406 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 9,702 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC). Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corp holds 20,429 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.01% in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC). California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 18,266 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co, Nebraska-based fund reported 40 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% or 23,920 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $95,821 activity. Another trade for 185 shares valued at $4,989 was made by Kilmer Bobbi J on Monday, April 8. Pellegrino Frank G bought $7,956 worth of stock or 295 shares. Lehman Terry L also bought $2,827 worth of Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) shares. The insider SINGER AARON K bought $8,358. LAMBERT LEO F bought 576 shares worth $14,814. On Monday, April 8 FISHER JAN E bought $6,230 worth of Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) or 231 shares.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate clients in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company has market cap of $315.78 million. The firm offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured Repo Sweep accounts. It has a 14.6 P/E ratio. It also provides loans comprising mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.