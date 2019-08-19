Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Stake in Antero Res (AR) Has Raised as Stock Value Declined; Fortinet (FTNT) Holder Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $2.70 Million

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 32,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.63M, down from 242,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81.48. About 133,278 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.69 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11M, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $3.725. About 1.78 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. 25,000 Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $173,130 were bought by Warren Glen C Jr. RADY PAUL M bought $50,085 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Wednesday, May 22. Shares for $99.30 million were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 541,192 shares. Warburg Pincus Limited Liability holds 16.09M shares or 4.96% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). National Bank Of America De owns 1.86 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Inc holds 0.01% or 35,867 shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 210,410 were reported by Citigroup. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 421,000 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 1.18M shares. Axa owns 53,550 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 2,750 shares. Moreover, Merian Glob Investors (Uk) has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 68,478 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 431,113 shares. State Street accumulated 8.45M shares. Magnetar Ltd invested in 103,337 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87M shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $187.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.