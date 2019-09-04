Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Raised Its Antero Res (AR) Stake by $35.58 Million; Capital Fund Management Sa Holding in Vmware (Put) (VMW) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Declined

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11 million, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $976.85M market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.22. About 8.34 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Vmware Inc (Put) (VMW) by 1906.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 55,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 58,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51 million, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Vmware Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $142.34. About 2.15 million shares traded or 35.92% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE SVP DHAWAN SAID TO BE NAMED CEO AT INSTART LOGIC; 05/03/2018 VMware Helps Healthcare Organizations Transform the Cost, Quality and Delivery of Patient Care; 22/04/2018 – DJ VMware Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMW); 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 23/05/2018 – VMWARE INC – CO, OKTA ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP AND INTEGRATION BETWEEN VMWARE WORKSPACE ONE AND OKTA IDENTITY CLOUD; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC Infrastructures; 17/04/2018 – VMware Elevates the Hybrid Cloud Experience with New Releases of vSphere and vSAN; 19/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Uber pursues VMware CFO as board authorizes IPO; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp Ag invested 0.58% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny has invested 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com owns 263,179 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amer Group Inc has 11,712 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 257,306 shares. Key Hldgs (Cayman) has invested 7.14% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Sei Invests Company owns 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 7,457 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 75,600 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 28.59 million are owned by Baupost Group Ltd Co Ma. Old West Inv Management Limited Com reported 0.62% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Gsa Cap Prtn Llp stated it has 63,450 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87 million shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $187.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. RADY PAUL M also bought $102,012 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Wednesday, March 13. WARBURG PINCUS LLC had sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30M. Shares for $128,835 were bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Thursday, March 14. 16.09 million shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P., worth $99.30M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp owns 618 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Contravisory Investment Mgmt invested in 28,554 shares or 2% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Inc holds 13,444 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1,026 were accumulated by Psagot House. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 56,812 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 280,271 shares or 0% of the stock. Suncoast Equity Management has invested 4.73% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 40,459 were reported by Banque Pictet Cie Sa. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors Incorporated has 0.01% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 12,637 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 108,164 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services Inc has 0.04% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Oppenheimer And Inc reported 9,214 shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 775,082 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 835,444 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Company owns 1,101 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.