Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Maintains Position in Antero Res (AR); Third Point Increases Holding in Danaher (DHR)

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.69 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11 million, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.02% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 10.62M shares traded or 26.08% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.71 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79M, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $142.28. About 1.39M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 3,685 shares. Regions Fin holds 62,711 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Old Dominion Inc has 0.1% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 2,200 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 461,445 shares. Fincl Bank has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Findlay Park Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 4.64 million shares or 5.62% of all its holdings. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.07% or 38,267 shares. First Merchants stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Duncker Streett Inc invested in 2.41% or 79,127 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorp Corporation accumulated 4,077 shares. Nottingham Advsrs owns 3,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). The New York-based Qs Investors Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Carret Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Cibc World Mkts Corporation has invested 0.16% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 40,000 shares to 760,000 shares, valued at $160.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 430,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87M shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $187.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Limited invested in 381,980 shares. Captrust Advsr owns 2,228 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co reported 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 106,846 shares in its portfolio. Brave Warrior Advsr Ltd owns 11.94M shares or 5.3% of their US portfolio. Invesco holds 0% or 523,679 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 698,817 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1.08M shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 11.00M shares. World Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 10,909 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement accumulated 45,542 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Cibc Asset owns 11,588 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hbk Invests LP holds 0.03% or 298,255 shares. Stifel Corp invested in 0.02% or 987,268 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. On Thursday, March 14 RADY PAUL M bought $102,480 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 12,000 shares. $99.30 million worth of stock was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 the insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million. Hardesty Benjamin A. also bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares.