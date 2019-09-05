Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Has Raised Stake in Antero Res (AR); Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) Stock Declined While Sg Americas Securities Has Increased Stake by $4.20 Million

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) by 93.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 82,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 170,600 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86 million, up from 88,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.56. About 2.69 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – FAA issues ’emergency’ engine inspection order after deadly blast on Southwest flight; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS AIRLINE HAD `VERY SOLID’ FIRST QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 28 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Recasts Some 2016, 2017 Financial Info for Adoption of New Revenue Standard; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 81.0 PCT VS 79.0 PCT YR AGO; 17/04/2018 – WJZ | CBS Baltimore: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Philadelphia airport; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Says No Cracks Found in Latest Engine Safety Checks; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH TO BE IN LOW FIVE PERCENT RANGE; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES `STRONG EARNINGS, MARGINS’ FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – FOX 47 Madison: (FOX News) BREAKING: One person dead after Southwest Airlines plane engine explosion, officials sa

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11 million, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.23% or $0.185 during the last trading session, reaching $3.725. About 9.39M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN

