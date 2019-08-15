Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Has Raised Stake in Antero Res (AR) as Stock Declined; Q Global Advisors Lowered Its M/I Homes (MHO) Position by $1.95 Million as Valuation Rose

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $969.10M market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.09. About 123,358 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.69 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11M, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.0805 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4305. About 4.38 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87 million shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $187.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. Shares for $50,284 were bought by RADY PAUL M on Friday, May 31. 16.09M shares valued at $99.30M were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10. 1,000 shares valued at $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Pnc Financial Serv Grp stated it has 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 391,501 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0% or 53,582 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc stated it has 11.22 million shares. Smith Asset Gru Limited Partnership invested in 1,970 shares. Sailingstone Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 12.29% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Staley Capital Advisers has invested 0.07% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 539,689 shares. Raymond James Associate owns 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 16,475 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp stated it has 318,161 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia reported 7,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 17,731 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial reported 0.05% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Antero Resources Stock Tumbled Nearly 15% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “12 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Sizzling Energy Stocks Trading Under $10 With Big Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “M/I Homes Inc (MHO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “M/I Homes (MHO) Tops Q2 EPS by 26c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) CEO Bob Schottenstein on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.