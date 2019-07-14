Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Has Raised Position in Antero Res (AR) as Stock Price Declined; Smead Capital Management Has Cut Pfizer (PFE) Stake as Stock Declined

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11 million, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 5.53 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 52,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.28M, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.05M shares traded or 33.55% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – JOINED TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA FROM TRINETX’S NETWORK OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and; 08/03/2018 – U.S. FDA ADVISORY PANEL VOTES IN FAVOR OF PFIZER INC’S PFE.N TREATMENT, XELJANZ, FOR PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 25/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First United Retail Bank Trust holds 0.27% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 10,243 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Plc invested in 0.84% or 34.78 million shares. Chemung Canal Tru Company holds 2.47% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 243,460 shares. The Indiana-based Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio has invested 0.56% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kepos Capital Lp reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has invested 1.9% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Co has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 9,228 were reported by Shelton Capital Mgmt. Manufacturers Life Communication The holds 7.26 million shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 3.97M shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Johnson Counsel Inc owns 159,999 shares. Miracle Mile Lc holds 0.15% or 44,819 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc accumulated 309,070 shares. Smith Moore & owns 45,789 shares. Moreover, Hamel Assocs has 0.46% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.59 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $75.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Glaxo offers concessions to address Pfizer deal concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “The 6 Most Shorted Dow Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Sotheby’s, Array Get Winning Bids on a Big Deal Day – The Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents Initial Clinical Data on Phase 1b Gene Therapy Study for DMD – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Warrior Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 11.94M shares or 5.3% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 1.04M shares stake. Geode Capital Limited Liability Com reported 3.43 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University invested 8.24% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk holds 12,234 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability Com holds 141,287 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability holds 14,220 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 13,442 shares stake. Nordea Investment Ab reported 797,475 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Susquehanna Gp Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Freestone Capital Limited stated it has 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Kempen Capital Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 10,909 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BMO Downgrades Antero Resources Following LNG Price Rally – Benzinga” on September 21, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Finisar Corporation (FNSR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Antero Resources Corp (AR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Revaluation Of Standalone Antero Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Stocks Under $10 To Buy With Massive Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 22, 2019.