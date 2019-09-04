Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Has Raised Its Antero Res (AR) Stake by $35.58 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Red Hat (RHT) Holding Held by Yakira Capital Management Inc

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.69 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11 million, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 8.70% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 6.85M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 265.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81 million, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 3,856 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 26,327 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Lc has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Gabelli Invest Advisers holds 5.82% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 247,781 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt owns 22,400 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.08% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 341,950 shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.3% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 94 are held by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Vertex One Asset has 109,566 shares for 4.32% of their portfolio. Halcyon Mgmt Prns Ltd Partnership owns 324,187 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.39% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Alps Incorporated holds 0% or 2,898 shares in its portfolio. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) Ltd Partnership has 700,693 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8 shares. Df Dent & reported 462,837 shares.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reaves Util Income Fd (UTG) by 151,789 shares to 260,020 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,343 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM).

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87M shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $187.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. Warren Glen C Jr had bought 20,000 shares worth $166,862. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30M. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900. $99.30M worth of stock was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10.