Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Has Boosted Antero Res (AR) Holding by $35.58 Million as Stock Declined; Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Holder Knighthead Capital Management Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 662,839 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.69 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11M, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 5.53M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 16,475 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Brave Warrior Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5.3% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 11.94 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Comm has 50,470 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability owns 467,493 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 257,306 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 13,416 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer & holds 0.01% or 35,867 shares. Arcadia Invest Corp Mi holds 1,000 shares. Fmr Lc owns 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 40 shares. S&Co holds 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 11,248 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Citadel Advsrs Ltd reported 1.03 million shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. RADY PAUL M also bought $49,689 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. On Monday, June 10 Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 16.09M shares. 1,000 shares valued at $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M worth of stock.

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87M shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $187.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Production gains power Antero Resources’ Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Antero Resources a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can This Beaten-Down Natural Gas Stock Turn Things Around in Q1? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71B and $539.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 1.71M shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $39.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. YPF’s profit will be $83.66 million for 20.95 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.54 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -140.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima’s (YPF) Management on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “YPF: The Once And Future Champion Of Argentina’s Energy Sector – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2015. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “YPF expects further production decline in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mercadolibre, YPF SA, and Grupo Supervielle SA Stocks All Dropped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canyon Capital Advsr Ltd has invested 0.23% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 466,510 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP reported 35,174 shares stake. 341,019 are held by Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Ftb has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com accumulated 29,624 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 33,190 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 2.09 million shares. Avalon Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Globeflex LP reported 0.25% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 361,638 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Glendon Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 52,250 shares. Alpine Glob Management Limited Co has invested 0.17% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).