Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Continues to Hold Stake in Antero Res (AR); Retrophin (RTRX) Shareholder Emory University Has Upped Position

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45M shares as the company's stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11 million, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.36. About 4.43 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR);

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $840.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 203,774 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Company reported 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Sei Invests Com holds 0% or 584 shares. Barclays Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0% or 56,500 shares. Us National Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 102 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 779,775 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 68,348 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 0% stake. Moreover, Rock Springs Lp has 0.72% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Consonance Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 4.03M shares. Qs Ltd Liability Co reported 137 shares stake. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 292,406 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fin Inc has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Spark Invest Ltd Liability Company holds 0.33% or 318,900 shares in its portfolio. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Emory University, which manages about $142.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inflarx Nv by 9,552 shares to 71,884 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 7,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,758 shares, and cut its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $301,551 activity. Clague Laura sold $43,587 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) on Monday, February 11. 1,769 shares were sold by REED ELIZABETH E, worth $37,927 on Monday, February 11. ASELAGE STEVE had sold 2,130 shares worth $45,667.

More notable recent Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Retrophin Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Retrophin to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Retrophin Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:RTRX – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Adverum Gets New CFO, Flexion’s Osteoarthritis Trial, Bristol-Myers Earnings – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Retrophin beats by $0.10, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87M shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $187.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. On Friday, May 31 RADY PAUL M bought $50,284 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 7,750 shares. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. had sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30M. The insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million.