Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Continues to Hold Stake in Antero Res (AR); Reinhart Partners Maintains Holding in Invesco LTD (IVZ)

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.69 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11M, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.75% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.34. About 5.05M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 59,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.24M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 5.09M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Dynamic US: Net Asset Value(s); 16/04/2018 – Invesco Ltd. to Make Equity Awards to New Employees; 25/05/2018 – STOBART – BOARD GETS CONFIRMATION FROM LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN CO, INVESCO ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, IT IS SUPPORTIVE OF RE-ELECTION OF NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBERS OF BOARD, INCLUDING CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Mark 302 in Downtown Santa Monica; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI EU Md: Net Asset Value(s); 14/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Director Declaration; 23/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Closes Below 200-Day MA: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Ltd. : Form 8 (OPD) Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms VMTP Shares Issued by 10 Invesco Closed-End Funds at ‘AAA’; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harbourvest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.54% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Sg Americas Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Benjamin F Edwards holds 50,470 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 67,800 shares. Pnc owns 5,414 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.21M were accumulated by Northern Trust. Merian Global (Uk) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Nordea Inv accumulated 797,475 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 3,678 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp owns 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 8.45M shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Arcadia Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Sailingstone Cap Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 12.29% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. Warren Glen C Jr had bought 20,000 shares worth $166,862. On Monday, June 10 WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 16.09M shares. Hardesty Benjamin A. also bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Wednesday, May 22. 16.09 million Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $99.30M were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P..

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87M shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $187.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Grp Inc Com (NYSE:CFG) by 12,245 shares to 822,586 shares, valued at $26.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hld Com by 72,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 702,882 shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd Com.

