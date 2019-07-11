Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Continues to Hold Stake in Antero Res (AR); Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Decatur Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $5.33 Million

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 2,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,478 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.22M, down from 15,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93M shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – SERVICE FIRST LAUNCHED LAST MONTH WITH PLANS FOR CONTINUED EXPANSION ACROSS U.S. THROUGHOUT 2018; 28/05/2018 – SlashGear: Amazon saves The Expanse with season four Prime Video deal; 16/03/2018 – Betabeat: Walmart’s Move Into India’s E-Commerce Sector Could Pose a Serious Threat to Amazon; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is reportedly planning to offer a new credit card tailored to the needs of small business owners; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd. Today Announced That The Company’s Subsidiary Amazon Hemp Has Been Given The Go Ahead And Funding Facil; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 19/03/2018 – The service has an integration with Amazon’s e-commerce system for shipping prizes to game winners; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots which will roll out next year; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon ‘scam,’ claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.69 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11M, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 9.21M shares traded or 15.80% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Antero Resources Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Numbers From Antero Resources’ Q1 Report That You Won’t Want to Miss – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fracking revolution a ‘disaster’ for investors, says former EQT boss – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Antero Resources a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 26, 2019.

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87M shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $187.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. 21,900 shares were bought by Warren Glen C Jr, worth $150,160. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million worth of stock or 16.09M shares. Hardesty Benjamin A. also bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Wednesday, May 22. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ptnrs Gp Ag owns 0.58% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 480,569 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 987,268 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Ameriprise Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Hbk Invs LP invested 0.03% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Bp Public Limited Company holds 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 28,070 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.2% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 113,654 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Menlo Advsr Lc stated it has 2.33% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Co reported 2,000 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Liability Co invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Raymond James And Associate reported 16,475 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Citadel Advsr Llc invested in 0% or 1.03M shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Partners Providence, Boosts Healthcare Presence – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/25/2019: ROKU,AMZN,TRWH,PYX,UN,UL – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Walgreens Boots Alliance a Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FedEx Partners With Dollar General for Package Pickup and Drop-Off – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The 5G Revolution: A Trillion-Dollar Opportunity – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 353 are owned by Cypress Cap Limited Liability Company. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Night Owl Mgmt holds 9.56% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,994 shares. Birinyi Associates has 12.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Glacier Peak Capital Ltd has 2.82% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,736 shares. Ems Cap LP invested in 6.5% or 48,610 shares. Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 47,484 shares stake. Blackhill Cap Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt stated it has 7,135 shares. Johnson Fin Group Inc holds 7,004 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Capwealth Advisors Limited Com holds 1.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,967 shares. Sta Wealth Management Llc has invested 6.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tybourne (Hk) Ltd owns 177,353 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 1.2% or 182,795 shares. Bell State Bank has 0.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18,183 shares to 90,039 shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 37,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).