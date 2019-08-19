Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Continues to Hold Holding in Antero Res (AR); Halcyon Management Partners LP Trimmed Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding by $3.05 Million; Stock Price Rose

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $78.07. About 489,052 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Pct After Sources Say Sprint In New Talks To Merge With T Mobile; 25/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 35 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Claure, Combes to Collaborate on Planned Combination With T-Mobile; 01/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile try again, but antitrust hurdles remain the same; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile and Sprint Combination Is Expected to Create Significant Scale, Asset and Synergy Benefits; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile Turns to Corey Lewandowski for Sprint Merger: DealBook Briefing; 28/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint are near a merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday; 16/04/2018 – FCC IN SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR RURAL CALL DELIVERY; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile Named by NGLCC and NBIC as a Best-of-the-Best Company for Diversity & Inclusion

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11 million, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $3.695. About 2.95M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR)

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. RADY PAUL M bought $102,480 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Thursday, March 14. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. Hardesty Benjamin A. had bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22. The insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16.09M are held by Warburg Pincus Lc. Seabridge Advisors Ltd holds 2,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Svcs invested in 0% or 15,144 shares. Chilton Cap Ltd Co accumulated 16,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 148,252 were reported by Bessemer Group. Moreover, Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Northern Trust invested in 1.21 million shares or 0% of the stock. Apollo LP stated it has 83,401 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 50,470 shares. Ameriprise Fin invested in 11,539 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Ptnrs Gp Holdg Ag owns 0.58% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 480,569 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 2,500 shares.

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87M shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $187.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Braskem likely to pull out of West Virginia cracker plant – Pittsburgh Business Times – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EQT among top three fastest growing global oil and gas producers, report says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Reuters.com published: “Snap to raise $1 billion to invest in AR, possible acquisitions – Reuters” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Sizzling Energy Stocks Trading Under $10 With Big Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,279 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Arrowstreet Lp owns 933,455 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Manikay Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.65% or 662,650 shares. Victory has 223,833 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Company stated it has 2,299 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.08% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 1.05M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Quinn Opportunity Ltd Liability Com has invested 11.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 51,698 shares. 54,619 were accumulated by Chase Inv Counsel Corp. Bank Of Montreal Can has 245,597 shares. Tower Rech Limited Company (Trc) has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 259 shares. New York-based Mrj Cap has invested 2.69% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Nwi Management Limited Partnership owns 810,000 shares. State Street accumulated 7.31 million shares.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why The New T-Mobile Should See Significant Margin Expansion – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “This is Not a Typo: Score a Brand-New iPhone 7 for Under $50 at Metro – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “DOJ in Talks with Some State Officials to Support T-Mobile (TMUS)/Sprint Corp. (S) Settlement – DJ – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 122% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 62,226 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $47.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 82,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.03M for 18.95 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.