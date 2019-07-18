Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Boosted Stake in Antero Res (AR) as Market Value Declined; As Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Market Value Rose, Managed Asset Portfolios Has Cut Holding by $1.41 Million

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 56,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 313,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, down from 370,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 308,596 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 65.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.69 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11M, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $4.665. About 5.76M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87 million shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $187.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Favorable Fundamentals For The 5G ETF – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Finisar Corporation (FNSR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Production gains power Antero Resources’ Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Stocks Under $10 To Buy With Massive Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Antero Resources a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 26, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. 21,900 shares were bought by Warren Glen C Jr, worth $150,160. RADY PAUL M also bought $49,927 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Tuesday, May 28. On Monday, June 10 the insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million. Shares for $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prtn Grp Holdings Ag holds 0.58% or 480,569 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 1.86 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.06% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 53,582 are held by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Fpr Partners Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 19.86M shares. Vanguard holds 20.33 million shares. Alpinvest Prns Bv reported 119,820 shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl owns 11,539 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Lc stated it has 566,986 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Hsbc Public Limited Com accumulated 86,258 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 127,843 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $403.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,505 shares to 270,256 shares, valued at $21.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 10,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SeaWorld San Diego traffic down in February – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney Can Avoid SeaWorld and Comcast Theme Park Traps – Motley Fool” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Theme Parks Are Having a Challenging Summer – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SeaWorld Entertainment Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 55.88% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.34 per share. SEAS’s profit will be $41.65M for 15.88 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.45% EPS growth.