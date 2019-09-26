BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) Forms $8.30 Double Top; Third Point Reinsurance LTD (TPRE)’s Sentiment Is 1.47

Third Point Reinsurance LTD (TPRE) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.18, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 72 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 49 decreased and sold their stakes in Third Point Reinsurance LTD. The investment managers in our database now hold: 57.71 million shares, down from 57.92 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Third Point Reinsurance LTD in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 31 Increased: 50 New Position: 22.

Analysts await Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 507.14% or $0.71 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. TPRE’s profit will be $53.60 million for 4.43 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

New Vernon Investment Management Llc holds 3.13% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. for 153,620 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 4.20 million shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Insight 2811 Inc. has 0.28% invested in the company for 36,620 shares. The New York-based Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc has invested 0.23% in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 88,300 shares.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company has market cap of $949.77 million. The firm underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. It currently has negative earnings.

