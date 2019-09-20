BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

We will be contrasting the differences between BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 13.77 N/A 0.43 21.57 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.15 N/A 2.06 8.48

Demonstrates BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.29% and 0%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has 20.6% stronger performance while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -3.21% weaker performance.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.