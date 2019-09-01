BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

Both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 14.47 N/A 0.43 21.57 The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats The Carlyle Group L.P.