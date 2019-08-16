BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

We will be contrasting the differences between BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|8
|14.18
|N/A
|0.43
|21.57
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.30
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 27.29% and 1.43% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|6%
|7.61%
|9.8%
|16.18%
|13.04%
|20.6%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
