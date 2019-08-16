BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

We will be contrasting the differences between BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 8 14.18 N/A 0.43 21.57 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.30 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 27.29% and 1.43% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.