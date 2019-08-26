BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS)

Since BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 8 14.17 N/A 0.43 21.57 Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.84 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.29% and 35.7% respectively. Competitively, Garrison Capital Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has stronger performance than Garrison Capital Inc.

Summary

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats Garrison Capital Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.