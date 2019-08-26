BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

As Asset Management companies, BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|8
|14.17
|N/A
|0.43
|21.57
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|41
|2.67
|N/A
|3.34
|13.33
Table 1 demonstrates BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eaton Vance Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Eaton Vance Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0.00%
|36.2%
|11.6%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, Eaton Vance Corp.’s consensus price target is $42.25, while its potential upside is 7.48%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 27.29% and 74.6% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|6%
|7.61%
|9.8%
|16.18%
|13.04%
|20.6%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.65%
|2.3%
|7.49%
|16.64%
|-16.21%
|26.49%
For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Corp.
Summary
Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 8 of the 10 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
