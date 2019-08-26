BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

As Asset Management companies, BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 8 14.17 N/A 0.43 21.57 Eaton Vance Corp. 41 2.67 N/A 3.34 13.33

Table 1 demonstrates BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eaton Vance Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Eaton Vance Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Eaton Vance Corp.’s consensus price target is $42.25, while its potential upside is 7.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 27.29% and 74.6% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 8 of the 10 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.