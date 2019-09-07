BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 14.45 N/A 0.43 21.57 B. Riley Financial Inc. 19 1.35 N/A 0.71 26.45

Demonstrates BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and B. Riley Financial Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. B. Riley Financial Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of B. Riley Financial Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and B. Riley Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and B. Riley Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.29% and 65.6%. Competitively, B. Riley Financial Inc. has 4.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has weaker performance than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Summary

B. Riley Financial Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.