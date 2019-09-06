BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Contrasting side by side

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 14.47 N/A 0.43 21.57 TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.86 N/A 0.83 18.13

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. TCG BDC Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of TCG BDC Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and TCG BDC Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and TCG BDC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCG BDC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of TCG BDC Inc. is $15, which is potential 5.78% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28% of TCG BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.