BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Comparison side by side

Both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 14.23 N/A 0.43 21.57 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.67 N/A 0.75 19.49

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has higher revenue and earnings than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 27.29% and 16.26% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 5 of the 7 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.