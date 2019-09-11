BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Comparison side by side

Both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|9
|14.23
|N/A
|0.43
|21.57
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.67
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has higher revenue and earnings than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 27.29% and 16.26% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|6%
|7.61%
|9.8%
|16.18%
|13.04%
|20.6%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
Summary
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 5 of the 7 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
