BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Comparing side by side

Both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 14.31 N/A 0.43 21.57 Noah Holdings Limited 40 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited. Noah Holdings Limited is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Noah Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8%

Analyst Recommendations

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Noah Holdings Limited is $52, which is potential 70.10% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.4% of Noah Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. had bullish trend while Noah Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.