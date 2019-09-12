BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Contrasting side by side

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 14.25 N/A 0.43 21.57 Lazard Ltd 36 1.60 N/A 3.09 12.54

Table 1 highlights BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Lazard Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Lazard Ltd appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Lazard Ltd, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Lazard Ltd’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. shares and 68.4% of Lazard Ltd shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Lazard Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lazard Ltd.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats on 6 of the 9 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.