BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has 27.29% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. N/A 8 21.57 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

The rivals have a potential upside of 133.44%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.