BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Comparing side by side

Both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 14.47 N/A 0.43 21.57 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.64 N/A 1.75 5.72

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. Hennessy Advisors Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.29% and 17.3%. Competitively, Hennessy Advisors Inc. has 29% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. had bullish trend while Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.