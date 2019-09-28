BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Comparing side by side

Both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.43
|21.57
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. shares and 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares. Competitively, 63.79% are First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|6%
|7.61%
|9.8%
|16.18%
|13.04%
|20.6%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.34%
|0.56%
|-0.67%
|0.22%
|-3.78%
|7.99%
For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has stronger performance than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
Summary
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats on 4 of the 4 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
