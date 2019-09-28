BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Comparing side by side

Both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 0.00 N/A 0.43 21.57 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. shares and 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares. Competitively, 63.79% are First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has stronger performance than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

Summary

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats on 4 of the 4 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.