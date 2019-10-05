BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Comparing side by side

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 0.00 N/A 0.43 21.57 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.52 24.05

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. is presently more affordable than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.29% and 42.45%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.