BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 8 14.00 N/A 0.43 21.57 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.25 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. shares and 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. was more bullish than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.