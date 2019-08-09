BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|8
|14.00
|N/A
|0.43
|21.57
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.25
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. shares and 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|6%
|7.61%
|9.8%
|16.18%
|13.04%
|20.6%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. was more bullish than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Summary
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
