BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Comparison side by side

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 14.45 N/A 0.43 21.57 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.45 N/A 0.33 43.04

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. shares and 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.