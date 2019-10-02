BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Contrasting side by side

Both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 0.00 N/A 0.43 21.57 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 1.73 N/A 1.15 15.79

Demonstrates BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.29% and 30.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has stronger performance than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.