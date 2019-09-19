BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Comparison side by side

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 14.18 N/A 0.43 21.57 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.50 N/A 1.15 15.79

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.29% and 30.5% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has stronger performance than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.